HBO Max Revives Canceled Series For Final Season

Subscribers of HBO Max are in for a treat as the streaming platform has plans to revive a canceled series for a final season on their streaming platform. Cancellations are far too common and often shows are left without any proper conclusions. This time, however, fans will get a proper third season for this particular series.

Additionally, the release of this final season for the canceled series is set to drop on HBO Max sooner rather than later. The show is already being prepped for a release this March, and as shared below, the first look at the new season has been unveiled online.

The streamer hasn’t revealed many details yet, but the final season is expected to tie up loose ends and give fans a proper ending. With the show’s release looming, we should expect a full trailer and exact premiere date should surface soon.

Here’s the first look which features the return of the show’s iconic star:

Lisa Kudrow is back as Valerie Cherish in the first look at #TheComeback Season 3, premiering in March on HBO. The episodes will follow Valerie as she’s cast in the first sitcom ever written by AI. Andrew Scott has joined the cast of the new season.https://t.co/rI80hp8CSn pic.twitter.com/QL5wvYMEtU — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2025

The image confirms that Lisa Kudrow will once again star as fictional actress Valerie Cherish in The Comeback Season 3. Interestingly enough, the plot of the season will revolve around Kudrow’s character as she stars in the first sitcom series to be written by an AI program. It’s a timely concept and one that will also feature Andrew Scott as part of the cast.

The history of The Comeback has been quite fascinating to see unfold. The series actually first debuted on HBO in 2005. It ran for a single season consisting of 13 episodes before it was canceled the first time. A second season was later released nearly a decade later in 2014 for an additional 8 episodes. Now The Comeback Season 3 is set to drop a whopping 12 years later for another run.

Many other plot details for this season are still being kept under wraps. However, we know that Andrew Scott’s character will be the head of the studio producing the AI-written sitcom series that Valerie Cherish will star in.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding The Comeback Season 3 and any other HBO Max news as we have it. For now, it looks like fans will be able to see the third season of The Comeback in March of this year.