‘The Odyssey’ TV Spot Features First Look At Travis Scott

Fans are ecstatic for Christoper Nolan’s upcoming movie The Odyssey which will bring new life to the classic epic. Nolan has accumulated an incredible cast for the upcoming feature, including an appearance from Travis Scott, with the first look at Scott’s character revealed in a new TV spot for The Odyssey.

Scott, who is largely known for his career as a rapper, as a currently unnamed character in the movie. Interestingly, Scott’s involvement was not known prior to the release of this TV spot, which has prompted discussion from fans. As it stands, his character appears to tell the story of Odysseus.

In addition to Scott, the film also stars Matt Damon as Odysseus with appearances from Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Charlize Theron, Himesh Patel, Elliott Page, Bill Irwin, Jon Bernthal,and Samantha Morton. If Scott was a surprise, however, then it’ll be exciting to see who else might appear.

Here’s the TV spot for The Odyssey featuring Travis Scott:

At the time of this writing, the TV spot has only been released officially during Fox’s Sunday broadcast of the AFC Championship. The match saw the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos face each other, with Scott’s character having the following line:

“A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy,” his character shares while characters played by Bernthal and Holland have a discussion. “It burning, screaming to the ground.”

Christopher Nolan’s cinematic adaptation The Odyssey is scheduled to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. He both wrote and directed the film based on Homer’s Odyssey. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding The Odyssey as we have them, including any other new details regarding Christopher Nolan and Travis Scott. This is a surprising addition to the film but one that will certainly have fans talking.