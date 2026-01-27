Major MCU Character Deaths Teased For ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is once again coming together for another event movie: Avengers: Doomsday. Of course, while these films are exciting for fans, they also feature plenty of heartbreaking moments and tragic deaths to add to the drama. Now some major MCU character deaths are being teased for Avengers: Doomsday.

As mentioned, deaths are often featured throughout the Avengers saga as a way to give weight to the complex situations at hand. While some characters are brought back, others have fates that feel a little more permanent, and now one cast member is teasing that Avengers: Doomsday might have some examples of each.

Here’s what actor Sebastian Stan, known for playing Bucky Barnes, had to say regarding the possible Avengers: Doomsday deaths on that front at Tokyo Comic-Con via CBM:

“I don’t know if I can say very much about that,” Stan started. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll see who makes it or who doesn’t. I think the most exciting thing is Robert Downey Jr., one of the greatest, coming back. He’s definitely going to have something in store for everybody.”

Obviously there’s not a lot to go on, especially as Stan wants fans to be surprised when they see Avengers: Doomsday. However, it looks like viewers should expect to see some characters potentially killed off in the upcoming film.

It’d certainly be a strong way to set the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars which will serve as a major finale for the current saga. There will certainly be plenty of surprise returns and unexpected demises as we head into these next two chapters of the MCU’s Avengers series.

The highly-anticipated MCU crossover event film Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to be released next year on December 18, 2026. It will then be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars the following year on December 17, 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional MCU updates as we have them.