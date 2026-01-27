Salma Hayek Bikini Photos Have Fans Doing Double Take

Celebrity Salma Hayek has fans doing a double take on social media with some bikini photos. The stunning images were shared as part of an Instagram post which has gathered an incredible number of likes and comments at the time of this writing.

As shared below, the photos were uploaded by a fan account for Salma Hayek on Instagram. At the time of this writing, there are more than 30,000 likes, and nearly 300 comments. The caption, which asked followers to describe the photos, have prompted numerous compliments and emojis from Hayek’s fans.

The comments visibly indicate how impressed fans are by Hayek’s beautiful looks. At age 59, Hayek continues to look as gorgeous as ever, leaving fans to ponder if she really is a vampire like the one she played in From Dusk till Dawn way back in 1996. While she’s likely still human – it’s extremely impressive to see how Hayek manages to take care of herself and continues to maintain her figure all these years later.

Here are the bikini photos that have Salma Hayek fans in a frenzy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Fans (@salmitahayekfans)

The 1996 hit From Dusk till Dawn is only one of several popular movies that Hayek was involved in during her early years, including other titles such as Desperado, Wild Wild West, and Dogma. Of course, in more recent years, she’s appeared in very different titles. Her newer appearances include 2021’s Marvel release Eternals and House of Gucci, 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and 2023’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance. She also appeared in the 2025 movie Sacrifice.

As for now, these photos of Salma Hayek prove that she's still a social media powerhouse and one that fans just can't get enough of.