Sydney Sweeney Launches Lingerie Brand Following Controversy

Hollywood celebrity Sydney Sweeney is continuing her launch of a new lingerie brand following a recent controversy tied to the line. The new brand, called SYRN, was part of a publicity stunt where Sweeney and her team chose to hang bras on the Hollywood sign.

The publicity stunt went wrong, however, when it was confirmed that Sweeney only had permission to film the Hollywood sign. She did not ever actually get permission to hang bras off it. As such, Sweeney faced the risk of being charged for trespassing and vandalism, but that’s not stopping her.

Sydney Sweeney is going through with the launch of her lingerie brand, noting that there are a variety of styles to fit various different body shapes.

She explained in her press release (via Cosmopolitan) that the decision to make the brand so versatile began with her own personal experiences:

“I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the bra I had to wear,” the Euphoria star shared in the brand’s press release. “When I bought my first cute bra that actually fit, I wore it to pieces. Designing for different bodies is a huge part of SYRN.”

The outlet confirms the diverse number of options offered by SYRN:

“To that end SYRN is available in 44 sizes, ranging from 30B to 42DDD, with most styles under $100. The lingerie line is structured into four core personas that shape the style of the pieces: Comfy, Playful, Romantic, and Seductress.”

The first pieces, under the Seductress category, will drop on the SYRN website on January 28 at 9 AM PST. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sydney Sweeney and her latest venture as we have them. Though she was off to a rough start facing possible charges, it looks like Sweeney is optimistic about launching her line and what SYRN will have to offer potential buyers.