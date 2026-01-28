Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Developing ‘Deadpool 4’ Amid Blake Lively Drama

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most interesting movies of the latest saga has been Deadpool & Wolverine. The third Deadpool movie not only brought back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but a number of other characters from continuities outside of the MCU, including Wesley Snipes as Blade and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. As such, fans have been curious to see whether or not Ryan Reynolds would return for another outing as the popular character for a Deadpool 4.

While an appearance in one of the many upcoming MCU movies seemed like a given, things have been complicated with controversies tied to his wife Blake Lively, and some suspected that another solo film would be off the table.

Now, as shared via Puck, it looks like that may not be the case. According to the outlet, there are some sources that suggest Reynolds wants to use another Deadpool movie to “give him a chance to be seen as the public loves him most.” This is a reference to the ongoing drama with Reynolds, his wife Lively, and their legal fights with Justin Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds has previously discussed a variety of possibilities for Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though not always with a Deadpool 4. One of the discussions Reynolds has had is merely including his character as a supporting role for a proper X-Men movie.

Now that Marvel Studios is working on a new X-Men movie as well, we could see that happen, in addition to appearances from the superhero team in the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday. Though given Deadpool’s comedic nature, his appearances may be sparse, and as such a solo film might be the best option anyways.

Ultimately we’ll have to see how this situation plays out and whether or not Ryan Reynolds really will have the opportunity to have a Deadpool 4. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Marvel Cinematic Universe and Deadpool updates as we have them.