First Look At Henry Cavill In ‘Highlander’ Reboot Revealed

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the first look at the long-awaited Highlander remake. Especially when it was announced that Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill would star with none other than Chad Stahelski directing. Now, as shared below, our first look at Henry Cavill in the new Highlander movie has been shared online.

Excitingly, the image was shared by Cavill himself on Instagram. The post features two images from the set of the film with Cavill dressed up in his costume for the movie. The caption confirms that Cavill is working on the film, and he notes how excited he is to someday tell the fans the full story of getting the movie made.

Here’s what Henry Cavill shared regarding the first look at Highlander:

“Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I’ll tell you all about when the time is right,” he begins. “But it’s a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy. #Highlander”

It’s certainly taken some time getting this new big screen interpretation of Highlander off the ground. The original movie, released in 1986, is a popular and unique fantasy action-adventure movie that spawned a franchise with varying levels of quality.

The ambiguous nature of the original movie has led to several interpretations that fans are either displeased or quite passionate about, and as such, it’s exciting to see a proper remake take the lore into its own hands. Hopefully fans will be pleased – especially with Henry Cavill starring. In addition to Cavill, the new film will star Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Irons, Marisa Abela, Djimon Hounsou, Kevin McKidd, and Drew McIntyre.

As of this writing, there is no official release date for the Highlander remake. Hopefully this first look means that an announcement will come sooner than later. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.