Marvel Studios Brings Back Two Forgotten MCU Characters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe largely revolves around a recurring roster of superheroes and supervillains. While many of these characters are frequently depicted in the MCU, however, there are those that tend to be forgotten. Now two of these forgotten MCU characters have made a comeback in a newly-released project.

This particular project is none other than the Disney Plus series Wonder Man. The highly-anticipated superhero series revolves around the titular character, aka Simon Williams, who is portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. His character is new to the MCU – but there are quite a few characters depicted in the series who are not.

This includes the aforementioned two forgotten MCU characters that are finally making a return. Marvel Studios tends to treat fans to such rare appearances as much as they bring back popular fan-favorites, so it’s nice to see that Wonder Man had a clever way to weave these two roles into its story.

One of these characters, Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, can be traced back to the 2013 movie Iron Man 3. Many fans were shocked by the film which seemed to tease the arrival a longtime Iron Man comic book nemesis The Mandarin. However, it turned out the villain was really a fictional performance provided by the Slattery character to lead into the film’s real antagonist.

It’s certainly a great way to create continuity between Wonder Man‘s Simon Williams, who is an actor, and Trevor Slattery who happens to be another actor established in the MCU. As for the other forgotten character that’s now returned, they have a much different history in the shared universe.

This additional character is Arian Moayed’s Agent P. Cleary. Fans may recognize him as a member of the Department of Damage Control who first made their appearance in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. He made an additional appearance in the Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel – which sets the stage for his role in Wonder Man.

These are far from the only returning MCU characters featured in Wonder Man. However, they are two forgotten but appreciated additions, and it’s nice to see that fans overall have been positively receiving the newly-released Disney Plus series. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more MCU news as we have it.