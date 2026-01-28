Taika Waititi Says His Comedic Thor “Was For The Greater Good”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has kept Chris Hemsworth’s Thor around as a recurring character since the beginning. Of course, there have been some variations in his characterization, especially when director Taika Waititi helmed the much more comedic entries Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love & Thunder.

Waititi recently discussed his creative decisions regarding the change in tone and characterization in a recent interview. The two-time Thor director said that he trusts the Russo Brothers to handle the character since Waititi himself took the reigns from previous filmmakers.

Here’s what Taika Waititi shared with Variety regarding the way Chris Hemsworth’s Thor existed before he came onboard and how he’ll continue to exist after:

“Thor was around before me,” Waititi said. “The stuff that Chris and I did and how we shaped him into that new version… that was for the greater good of the franchise as a whole. I can’t wait to see these ‘Avengers’ movies. I was just watching ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ two weeks ago. They’re so good. I’m good friends with the Russos and will love to see what they’re doing.”

Chris Hemsworth‘s fan-favorite superhero character has certainly had an interesting trajectory throughout the franchise. As one of the only original Avengers still standing, he’s been a popular icon for fans, even if directors like Waititi have altered his characterizations on occasion. Fortunately, Hemsworth is still quite popular with fans of the character, and many are still looking forward to his role in the upcoming crossover event Avengers: Doomsday.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we have them. As for now, Taika Waititi is confident with his comedic take on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and also eager to see what the Russo Brothers have to offer. Much like fans of the MCU, we’ll have to see what happens when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.