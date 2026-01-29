Netflix Cancels Controversial Series After Two Seasons

Netflix subscribers are no doubt going to have mixed feelings about the streaming platform’s latest cancellation to be reported. The streaming service behind such hits as Stranger Things and Wednesday allegedly made the decision to cancel a controversial series after releasing two seasons on their Netflix platform.

Due to the show’s controversial nature, it may not be surprising that Netflix is seemingly no longer interested in renewing the series. For some viewers, however, they’ll be disappointed to see the series likely conclude with only sixteen episodes and a holiday special under its belt.

While the show’s numbers don’t seem to be doing well enough for another full-fledged season, however, reports do suggest that it could continue as a series of holiday specials. This would make sense as the show’s only holiday special to date has been allegedly referred to as a “big success” by Netflix.

Here’s what Deadline shared regarding the reported cancellation of this particular Netflix series:

“The New York Post suggested earlier today that With Love, Meghan will not have a third season on the streamer but that there have been conversations about more holiday specials. Netflix declined to comment on these reports.”

Other outlets are running similar reports, noting that the pattern follows decreasing views for the show’s second season. The lifestyle series which starred Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with a wide number of notable guest stars, revolves around the titular Meghan Markle as she handles projects in areas including her kitchen and garden.

It’s an interesting route to take, and as such, fans might not have to be completely disappointed by the cancellation of With Love, Meghan, especially if the occasional special is still on the table. Either way, the lower numbers received by the show’s second season are clearly going to have some kind of consequences on the show’s future.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Netflix and the future of With Love, Meghan as we have them. For now, the show’s current two seasons and holiday special are available to stream via Netflix.