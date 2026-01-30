James Gunn Confirms Robert Pattinson Won’t Be DCU Batman

Fans of Batman will be disappointed to learn that James Gunn has denied yet another actor’s chance at becoming Batman in the DC Universe. This time, however, Gunn confirms that Robert Pattinson – star of The Batman – is the actor being denied a role in the DCU this time around.

Gunn confirmed as much when asked by a fan about the possibility. The fan noted that Pattinson could have even played the character “as a sort of variant,” one that isn’t exactly from the same continuity as Matt Reeves’ films beginning with The Batman.

The DC Studios co-head shut down any such theories with one swift reply, however, as shared below. He wrote the following response on Threads:

“No.”

The definitive response to the fan’s question about whether or not Robert Pattinson could play Batman in the DCU should be enough to keep any further speculation from happening. While some fans felt as though Gunn would want the character to be taken in a new direction for the DCU, other thought The Batman had the potential to be retroactively made part of the DC Universe.

Now, according to Gunn, The Batman and the DC Universe are being kept separate. Fans won’t even have the opportunity to see Pattinson as a variant of Batman in the DCU – though that seems to be for the best. Director Matt Reeves has a clear vision in mind for his story, which includes a version of Batman played by Pattinson that’s best suited for his own world.

As for the DCU side of things, Batman obviously has yet to be cast, though director Andy Muschietti is attached to direct the character’s stand-alone movie titled Batman: The Brave and the Bold. It’s been recently reported that Christina Hodson is set to write the screenplay for the adaptation. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.