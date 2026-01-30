Billie Eilish Goes Viral Wearing Black Bikini

Fans of Billie Eilish were treated on social media with a rather revealing look at the 24-year-old celebrity. As shared below, a fan account for Billie Eilish shared a photo featuring Eilish in a black bikini top.

The photo, which focuses primarily on Eilish’s upper half, shows Eilish waving with a wink and a smile. The beach scenery is on display in the background, leaving fans with a mesmerizing image of Eilish enjoying her fun in the sun with slicked back wet hair to boot.

As of this writing, the image already has more than 23,000 likes, proving that it’s gone viral. The 68 comments left on the post are mostly made up of compliments, with users expressing how beautiful Eilish looks or leaving plenty of heart and fire emojis to illustrate their admiration. Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 bookmarks of the post.

Here’s the bikini photo featuring Billie Eilish as shared on X:

For those largely unfamiliar with Eilish’s career, she began to gain momentum in her career with the launch of her 2015 single “Ocean Eyes.” Since then, she’s continued to develop into a popular artist, with her 2019 debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? having debuted on the US Billboard 200.

Her recent projects have included the release of her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, in 2024. Her single “Birds of a Feather” became Eilish’s first number-one on the Billboard Global 200. Further accolades include her contribution to the 2023 movie Barbie in which she co-wrote and performed the track “What Was I Made For?” She’s certainly earned her time to relax as depicted in this photo.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Billie Eilish and any other updates tied to the latest trending social media posts as we have them. As for now, it’s nice seeing a look at Eilish that’s taken from her personal life – and a particularly good day too, by the looks of it, if one judges by her smile and playfulness.