Beloved HBO Max Series Returning For New Season

HBO Max subscribers are in look as a beloved series is set to return for a new season. As always, fans have been waiting to see whether the streamer would renew or cancel this particular show. Fortunately, it looks like HBO Max has chosen to renew this series for a third season.

This exciting news was confirmed by HBO and HBO Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys. Additionally, it came during the show’s second season premiere event, which makes the announcement that much sweeter.

The critically-acclaimed series first premiered on January 9, 2025. It’s been praised not only by viewers and critics, but by the medical community, who insist that it’s an accurate series with a realistic portrayal of their field – especially in a post-pandemic era.

With so much acclaim for its first season and its newly-aired second season, fans will no doubt be ready for the third season. Fortunately, now that an announcement has been made, it’s likely that we’ll see the new season hit as soon as 2027.

As shared via THR:

“HBO Max has renewed The Pitt for season three ahead of season two of the hit medical drama premiering on Thursday.”

The Pitt is already an incredible medical drama that’s surprisingly raised the stakes for its second season. As such, fans are no doubt eager to see how a third season will further progress the story and stakes. This also includes the evolution of its characters who have been dealing with some traumatizing experiences of their own in addition to helping their patients.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding The Pitt and the newly-announced third season as we have them. Likewise, we’ll continue to share any other updates regarding the latest renewals or cancellations from HBO Max and other such streaming services. It’s definitely nice to see that The Pitt will have the opportunity to continue its story.