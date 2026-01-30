Disney Finds Its Cast For Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Remake

Disney is quickly putting another live-action remake of one of their animated properties. This time the studio is crafting a live-action adaptation of Tangled. Now fans know who will lead the cast of Tangled as Disney makes some of the first major developments.

As shared via THR, the two actors that will lead the cast of Tangled have been confirmed. This is exciting news for fans of the original animated movie who’ve wanted to see it receive the live-action treatment. Especially because both cast members are notable choices.

Here’s what THR shared on that front:

“The studio has chosen rising Australian actress Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s musical Zombies franchise, for the respective parts of Rapunzel, the curious and plucky would-be princess with magical hair, and Flynn Rider, the cocky outlaw thief who helps her escape her tower prison.”

It’s also been confirmed that Michael Gracey will direct the film. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote the movie’s screenplay. Additionally, Kristin Burr will produce the project for the studio.

For those unaware, the original animated Tangled movie starred Mandy Moore and DC star Zachary Levi in the parts now being played by Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim. Disney’s live-action adaptations have had mixed reactions, with some becoming major successes and others box office failures, so they’ll no doubt be keeping a close eye on this production.

At the time of this writing, the outlet reports that Disney is still determining who will play the film’s villain, Mother Gothel. Interestingly, they note Scarlett Johansson was once attached to the part, but they are decidedly going in a different direction. Hopefully more details will be shared soon.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the upcoming Tangled live-action remake as we have them. Now that the casting process has started, it’s only a matter of time before we know who else will star and when the movie will begin shooting.