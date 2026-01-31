Marvel To Finally Bring Long-Awaited Villain To The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe often uses individual supervillains for each MCU project. On occasion, however, there are villains that end up becoming recurring characters – and some of those are overarching threats like Thanos. Now it looks like the next major MCU villain could be one that Marvel fans have been waiting a long time for.

The details have yet to be officially confirmed or announced by Marvel Studios. However, one popular scooper on X did share the details that seem to line up with some of the MCU‘s alleged future plans.

It looks like the character could be the villain for an upcoming series – with another scooper having once further explained what this means going forward.

Here’s what @MyTimeToShineH first shared on the matter:

“Reminder that Marvel asked writers to pitch a Nova tv series with Annihulus as the villain meaning Annihilus is coming to the MCU in the next saga”

As for the other scooper, Daniel Richtman as noted via Yahoo, he previously suggested that Annihilus would be introduced as a recurring threat for several MCU projects similar to Thanos or initial plans regarding Kang the Conqueror. He could be the next major saga villain across the next slate of MCU phases if true.

For those unfamiliar, Annihilus made his first appearance in Fantastic Four Annual #6 in 1968. The character, created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, became an integral part of Marvel’s “Annihilation” event. The character is recognized for ruling the Negative Zone. He’s often depicted as an antagonist for the Fantastic Four, though he’s fought plenty of other Marvel heroes in the comics and other media, and it’d certainly be exciting to see him as the villain for a potential Nova Disney Plus series.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding news of this new potential Marvel villain joining the MCU. Annihilus would certainly be an exciting addition to the shared universe – so hopefully more official updates will come our way soon.