Netflix Loses One Of Its Biggest Shows

Netflix subscribers are in for a disappointing start to the year. It’s been officially confirmed that Netflix has lost one of its biggest shows. While licenses are always changing hands in the streaming world, it’s always frustrating to see a comfort show move to a new platform (or simply leave streaming altogether).

As for this particular series, it first aired on Fox for five seasons between 2005 and 2009 with a revival in 2017. The reception for the series have always been somewhat divisive, but overall quite positive, hence the revival that eventually happened to give fans another round of action.

This means that there will be plenty of subscribers that have come to enjoy the show’s availability on Netflix. While fans will no doubt be binging the series as much as they can before it leaves after the end of January, it’s a reminder that sometimes streaming isn’t as convenient as many users tend to believe.

The particular series is none other than Prison Break. The series notably stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller as brothers Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield. It revolves around Lincoln who faces a death sentence for a crime he did not commit – prompting his brother to help him try and escape prison. It’s a solid setup that not only lasted for the aforementioned five seasons, but a stand-alone feature as well, titled The Final Break.

Overall it’s a popular show that has plenty of fans even if some viewers weren’t particularly satisfied. And while this series and quite a few others will be leaving Netflix – there will still be other shows and movies to enjoy that will be getting added to their catalogue.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest shows to be leaving or joining Netflix, and while we’ll be losing Prison Break, it’ll likely end up somewhere else. Of course, fans can always collect the series on physical media, which is a great way to make sure you can enjoy the series no matter what streaming service picks it up next.