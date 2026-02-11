‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ To Reportedly Bring Back Two Iconic Marvel Characters

Marvel’s long-term plans for the Multiverse Saga continue to spark speculation, and a new report suggests that Avengers: Secret Wars could feature the return of two major characters tied to Sony’s side of the Spider-Man universe.

The movie is already shaping up to be one of the most ambitious crossover events in MCU history. Positioned as the culmination of the Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to bring together heroes from across timelines, franchises, and possibly even different cinematic eras. Given the multiversal chaos teased in previous installments, fans have long assumed that familiar faces from outside the core Marvel Cinematic Universe could make an appearance.

That speculation gained renewed traction following a rumor which claims that Avengers: Secret Wars may bring back two major Sony-affiliated Spider-Man characters. While nothing has been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios or Sony Pictures, the outlet suggests the door remains open for legacy versions of Spider-Man to return once again.

Specifically, the rumor points toward the potential involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously reprised their roles as alternate Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Their surprise appearances in that film were widely praised and helped drive its massive box office success, proving that audiences are eager to see multiverse crossovers handled on a large scale.

Since then, fans have continued to speculate about whether those versions of Peter Parker might return in a larger ensemble event. With Secret Wars expected to lean heavily into alternate realities and legacy characters — much like the comic storyline that inspired it — the idea doesn’t feel far-fetched. In fact, many viewers see it as a natural extension of what Spider-Man: No Way Home already established.

Of course, there are still major hurdles. Scheduling, contracts, and studio agreements between Marvel and Sony would all play a role in making such appearances happen. While the partnership between the two studios has produced significant success, any crossover involving Sony-controlled characters requires careful coordination behind the scenes.

Still, the concept aligns with what fans expect from a movie titled Secret Wars. The comic storyline famously featured heroes and villains pulled from different universes and timelines, creating dream matchups that had never been seen before. If the MCU adaptation follows a similar path, revisiting beloved iterations of Spider-Man could serve as both a nostalgic payoff and a multiversal anchor for the story.

As with most early reports surrounding Marvel’s biggest projects, details remain fluid. Avengers: Secret Wars is still years away from release, and plans could shift as the broader MCU slate evolves. But if the film does bring back Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men, it would mark another major moment in Marvel’s ongoing effort to blend nostalgia with new storytelling.

For now, fans will have to wait for official confirmation. Still, the possibility of seeing multiple Spider-Men share the screen again is enough to keep anticipation for Secret Wars running high.