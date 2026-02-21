Marvel Star Accidentally Spoils Major MCU Return For ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame set a nearly impossible standard when it hit theaters in 2019. The movie brought together an unprecedented number of characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delivering a crossover event that felt like the culmination of over a decade of storytelling. Naturally, with Avengers: Doomsday now on the horizon, fans have been wondering how Marvel plans to raise the stakes once again.

Thanks to the introduction of the multiverse, the possibilities are far greater than before. Characters from outside the core MCU timeline- including legacy heroes from older Marvel franchises- are now able to appear alongside familiar faces.

Several returning characters have already been rumored or confirmed and speculation continues to grow over which heroes will unite to face Doctor Doom in what is shaping up to be another massive cinematic event.

Now, it appears two of Marvel’s original Avengers may have unintentionally revealed the return of another key character.

While playing MTV UK’s “Who Even Am I?”, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo started talking about working together over the past year. At one point, Ruffalo casually brought up the project — and in doing so, it sounded like he accidentally confirmed he’s been involved with Avengers: Doomsday, even though Marvel hasn’t officially announced him as part of the cast. If that slip means what fans think it means, it points to Bruce Banner/Hulk suiting up for the crossover.

This is particularly surprising given Ruffalo previously denied his involvement in Avengers: Doomsday. However, fans have already grown skeptical of such denials, especially after official promotional material contradicted similar claims regarding his rumored appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As a result, many now believe Marvel is intentionally keeping Hulk’s role under wraps to preserve major story developments.

Interestingly, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was already confirmed to return, making Hulk’s absence from early announcements even more suspicious. Both characters are among the few remaining original Avengers, and their shared history makes Hulk’s eventual return feel almost inevitable. Still, Marvel’s secrecy suggests there may be more to Bruce Banner’s story than initially expected.

Rumors have pointed to a major shift in Banner’s character arc, including the possible emergence of Savage Hulk – the more aggressive and destructive version of the character seen in Marvel Comics. This version could play a pivotal role not only in Spider-Man: Brand New Day but also in the events of Avengers: Doomsday, potentially setting the stage for future MCU storylines.

If true, Hulk’s return may be far more significant than a simple reunion. Instead, it could mark the beginning of a dangerous new chapter for one of Marvel’s most powerful – and unpredictable – heroes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, with Avengers: Doomsday expected to follow as one of Marvel’s next major crossover events.