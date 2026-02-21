Beloved NBC Series To End After 7 Seasons

NBC has been home to countless successful television shows over the years, but even the most popular programs eventually reach their final chapter. After building a loyal audience and becoming a consistent presence in daytime television, one long-running NBC series is now preparing to come to an end after seven seasons on the air.

When the show first premiered, it quickly found its audience, standing out with its blend of celebrity interviews, musical performances, and genuine, heartfelt moments. Over the years, it became a go-to for anyone looking for a break from their day, offering up everything from laughs to emotional stories. It carved out a unique spot in the daytime lineup and captured the attention of viewers everywhere.

The long-running series is preparing to wrap up after seven successful seasons. The announcement has left fans reflecting on what made the show so special and the lasting impact it’s had during its time on air.

Since debuting in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, became an instant hit, thanks to her infectious personality and ability to connect with everyone, from A-list celebrities to everyday people. When speaking with Today host Carson Daly about why the show is coming to an end, Clarkson said:

“I’m really busy. We were talking at dinner last night. I was like, ‘I know everybody thinks oh, she’s quit.’ I still have other jobs. So I’m still doing stuff. There’s just too much on the plate, so I was like, ‘You know what, it’s time to kind of pull back.’”

The actress added that it was a really hard decision:

“The crew’s been incredible. It wasn’t that the show wasn’t doing well. That’s what kind of sucked; it was like, everything was going well. That’s what was really hard. It was people’s jobs. We are a family there as well, so that was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision as a momma. But it’s a big deal for our team.”

The show earned strong ratings and kept fans tuning in with every episode. Clarkson’s down-to-earth attitude and natural charisma made her the perfect host for the series, bringing a fresh energy to daytime television that viewers were craving.

Beyond the interviews, one of the show’s most beloved features was the “Kellyoke” segment, where Clarkson would perform covers of popular songs. These performances became viral sensations, giving the show an edge and solidifying its place in the hearts of fans. Clarkson’s impressive vocals and fun, light-hearted approach to the covers made it a segment people looked forward to each week.

But, as with any long-running show, changes are inevitable. The Kelly Clarkson Show may be saying goodbye, but its legacy in the daytime talk show world is undeniable. Clarkson’s influence will continue to be felt, and fans will forever remember the laughs, the music, and the genuine moments that made the show stand out. While the curtain is closing on this chapter, Kelly Clarkson’s impact on daytime television will live on.